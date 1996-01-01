dual-shaft mixer, mixer emulsifier, agitators, homogenizing blenders, kneader extruders, emulsifiers, granulators

After more than 150 years of continuous operation, Ross is the world leader in custom mixing, blending and dispersion equipment. Through its affiliate, Ross Systems & Controls, the company also designs, manufactures and installs control systems both for Ross equipment and for equipment made by other manufacturers. From simple starter stations to turnkey pulpit-style control rooms, Ross provides complete systems and support for customers worldwide.

With five plants in the USA and manufacturing facilities in both Europe and Asia, Ross offers far greater resources, experience and support than anyone else in this business. With the world's largest stock of new and used equipment, Ross is also your best choice for fast delivery.