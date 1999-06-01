Wolverine Corp. Merges with Proctor & Schwartz

Industrial ovens and food processing equipment manufacturers, Wolverine (Merrimac, MA) and Proctor & Schwartz (Horsham, PA), have merged to become one operating division of Wolverine Corporation.

The new division - Wolverine Proctor & Schwartz - will maintain both sales offices and manufacturing facilities in Merrimac, MA, with an additional sales office in Horsham, PA, and manufacturing in Lexington, NC. The Wolverine Proctor & Schwartz European Division will be headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, with manufacturing facilities in Chester, England.

"The merger is designed to enhance our ability to meet customer needs and improve our operating efficiencies, as we continue to serve growing global markets," said Philip Constable, COO of Wolverine Corp.

The two divisions in the US and Europe produce Jetzone fluid bed and Proctor conveyorized ovens, coolers, roasters, toasters and forming equipment for the food processing industry, including processors of cereals, fruits and vegetables, nuts, bakery and snack foods, meat and poultry, pet foods and ingredients.