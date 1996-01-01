Waterproof pH System Source: Sentron, Inc.

Sentron's Ion Sensitive Field Effect Transistor (ISFET) solid state non-glass pH probe is now available in a waterproof pH measurement system.

Ion Sensitive Field Effect Transistor (ISFET) solid state non-glass pH probe is now available in a waterproof pH measurement system. Theis said to be suitable for environmental, food or any application where moisture or dust are present. This manufacturer's pH probes are virtually unbreakable, store dry, clean easily with a toothbrush, and offer instantaneous response. The Model 3001 features three-point calibration, 300 sample memory slots, and time and date stamping. An auto-read feature allows the user to see live or locked-on readings. The instrument is easily portable with handle or carrying strap.

Sentron, Inc., 7117 Stinson Avenue, Suite C, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Tel: 800-472-4361; Fax: 253-851-7899.