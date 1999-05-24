Vlasic to Sell Argentine Beef Business

Vlasic Foods International (Cherry Hill, NJ) plans to sell its Argentine beef business to Swift-Armour Holdings Co. The divestiture is expected to be completed by July.

Swift-Armour produces chilled, frozen and canned beef products sold to wholesale customers, manufacturers and foodservice customers. The company exports its product to more than 60 countries worldwide.

The sale of the beef business is the company's second business divestiture this year. In January Vlasic Foods completed the sale of its Kattus gourmet foods distribution business in Germany.