Vita Food Products Recalls Fish

Vita Food Products, Inc. (Chicago, IL) has recalled a vacuum-packaged fish product produced at its Chicago plant after routine testing was completed by the New York Department of Agriculture & Markets. The product, identified as Vita Premium Sliced Smoked Nova, in a 12-oz box has been found to have insufficient water phase salt levels.

The company is recalling the packages of fish with a code of 90629 and a sell by date of 080399. The recall pertains to this code number and sell by date only. The fish had been distributed along the East Coast of the U.S.

For more information about the recall contact Vita Food Products at 800-989-8482.