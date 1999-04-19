Utility Rental Services Provider Offers Heat Treatment for Food Industry

Aggreko (New Iberia, LA), a supplier of temporary utility rental services, has announced that it is forming a specialized division to focus on heat treatment application for the agricultural, food processing and beverage markets.

The company's proprietary heat treatment, called TecHeat, is an application utilized by markets from grain and malt to frozen pizza, to fend off any unwanted bugs through a safe, environmentally friendly and chemical-free method. Aggreko's system offers an alternative to methyl bromide and other chemical methods of pest control that the government wants eliminated by the year 2005.

"We are making a concerted effort to inform both existing and potential customers in the food industries that we have the skilled technicians and specialized equipment to successfully help them handle their bug problems," said newly appointed market specialist, Jeff Wahl.

In addition to the formation of the new division, the company has also introduced a line of equipment specifically designed for the TecHeat application. The new containerized units are mounted on a 40-ft trailer and include a heater that can easily be rolled on and off the truck and inside the building, all necessary cabling, and a central-control room from which the temperature inside can be monitored. The new line of equipment was unveiled in March and immediately went out on the job.

Aggreko's equipment has proven effective in a variety of food facilities - from cold stabilization at wineries to heat sterilization at grain mills and dehumidification applications at sugar processors.

For more information contact Aggreko, 1601 Larkin Williams, Fenton, MO 63026. Tel: 314-349-6550; Fax: 314-3496636.