USDA Dedicates Technical Service Center

On May 21, 1999, USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service held the dedication of its state-of-the-art Technical Service Center in Omaha. Nebraska Senator Robert Kerrey, Congressman Lee Terry, a representative from Senator Chuck Hagel's office, and Omaha Mayor Hal Daub were among those who participated in the ceremony, along with USDA officials.

"The Technical Service Center has proven to be a vital component in implementing our new science-based inspection system, which is reducing foodborne illness," said Catherine Woteki, Under Secretary for Food Safety.

"The agency vision was to concentrate in one location the technical expertise previously located in numerous headquarters and field offices in order to provide comprehensive and consistent technical advice quickly," added FSIS Administrator Thomas Billy. "The center assists the agency workforce, plant owners and operators, state and foreign government officials, industry representatives and others."

Omaha was selected because of the availability of suitable office space, the area's ability to attract future employees, a diverse work force, and air transportation services. For additional information about the center, contact: Paul Thompson, director, Technical Service Center, Tel: 402-221-7400, or Fax: 402-221-7438.