The X-Force Conveyor is a Differential Horizontal Motion Conveyor

The X-Force(r) Conveyor, from Food Engineering Corporation, is a differential horizontal motion conveyor. The slow advance, quick return motion...

The X-Force Conveyor is a differential horizontal motion conveyor

The X-Force(r) Conveyor, from Food Engineering Corporation, is a differential horizontal motion conveyor. The slow advance, quick return motion is said to transfer product without breakage or segregation. FEC(r) patented linkage system provides less than 0.0001" vertical movement.

The conveyor drive includes two sets of eccentrically rotating weights. A synchronous belt drive system eliminates gears and oil reservoirs, removing the potential for oil contamination. Mechanically simple, the balanced drive is reported to be quiet, with a noise level less than 80 dba. The drive can be mounted on either end or beneath the conveyor trough.

FEC's X-Force(r) Conveyor can reverse conveying direction on-line, without stopping the conveyor. The patented assembly requires plant air (80 psig) to operate. The conveying velocity can also be varied from 0 to 40 feet per minute with a variable frequency drive.

Conveyor troughs can be up to 250 feet in length and constructed of formed sheet metal or tubular stock. Covers can provide dust tight enclosures for powders or dusty material. Products can be distributed to multiple locations with the use of various gate designs. The trough can also be equipped with a non-metallic extension to work in conjunction with a metal detector.

For more information, contact Food Engineering Corporation, 2765 Niagara Lane, Minneapolis, MN 55447-4844. Phone: (612) 559-5200. Fax: (612) 559-4657. e-mail: info@fec.com. Or visit the FEC web site at http://www.fec.com.