The Theory of X-Ray Inspection

Table of Contents

Introduction

Basic Components

Safety

Operating Principles

'Product Effects' and Limitations

Enhanced Detection Facilities

Pack Fill Inspection

Conclusion

Introduction

Cintex Corporation Introduction Cintex Corporation's InSight X-ray system is a compact unit capable of detecting dense contamination in small packaged foodstuffs. Foreign material such as stainless steel, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, glass, mineral stone, PVC, dense rubbers, etc, may be detected within a closed package or loose on the conveyor belt. A 2.5 and 3-in pipeline version for liquids and slurries is also planned.

The standard InSight system is offered in a 200mm or 300mm wide format, with product heights to a maximum of 150mm. (There is a general restriction on product height that will become apparent later in this text.) CINTEX can also offer a 'banked' system that allows for wider conveyor widths utilizing multiple sensors and x-ray sets.

X-ray beams are formed as a conical (fan) shape, such that coverage is reduced (in width) at the top of a tall package. Therefore a width to match the pack should be chosen from the accompanying table.

200 mm X-Ray System

Max. Product Height Max. Product Width Max. Product Height Max. Product Width 1 Inch 6.80 Inch 2.54 cm 17.27 cm 2 Inch 6.30 Inch 5.08 cm 16.20 cm 3 Inch 5.80 Inch 7.62 cm 14.73 cm 4 Inch 5.30 Inch 10.60 cm 13.46 cm

300 mm X-Ray System

Max. Product Height Max. Product Width Max. Product Height Max. Product Width 1 Inch 10.60 Inch 2.54 cm 26.92 cm 2 Inch 9.90 Inch 5.08 cm 25.15 cm 3 Inch 9.30 Inch 7.62 cm 23.62 cm 4 inch 8.70 Inch 10.16 cm 22.10 cm 5 Inch 8.10 Inch 12.70 cm 20.57 cm 6 Inch 7.40 inch 15.24 cm 18.80 cm

The 300mm system is offered in two power versions. The standard system, in common with the 200mm wide unit, has a 100 watt x-ray set, providing 40-50kv at 2-2.5ma, depending on mode selected. The high power 300mm model has the capability of 60kv at 5ma to a maximum total power of 200 watts.

When selecting a model for a particular application, it is necessary to understand a little about the components of the system, the dynamics of the product and the way in which the food is inspected and should be presented to the system.

Back to top

Basic Components

The InSight system comprises three basic elements: an X-ray generator, a detector or sensor, and a data processing computer. The imaging section comprises the X-ray generator and the linear sensor.

X-rays are generated by a glass tube, which is enclosed in a vat of cooling oil. A high voltage in the order of 30 60kv is applied to the tube at a current of around 2-5ma. This causes electrons to travel across the tube where they strike a tungsten target. The target then emits a stream of X-rays that are mechanically focused into a conical beam. This beam is then further reduced by the system to a 1mm approx. wide 'fan beam'.

Once the fan beam is generated, it passes through the product (which we will describe in more detail later), where it enters the linear diode scanner (sensor). The sensor converts the X-ray signal via a phosphor scintillator layer into light, where it is turned into an electrical signal by the diodes. The signal from the detector is then passed on to the system computer for processing and detection.

Back to top

Safety

Important safety features are incorporated in the design. If the high voltage or current drive is removed from the tube, the system ceases production of X-rays immediately, with no residual radiation. The moment an interlock is opened or a safety stop is pressed, the production of X-rays ceases. No gamma sources or radioactive materials are contained within the system. By law the system must have a high standard of interlocking, with multiple cross-monitored contacts. Regulations also state that the system must not emit radiation from any part of its body, to which CINTEX strictly adhere. Each machine leaves the factory with an independent certificate of compliance directly relevant to that machine.

Radiation is all around us and is a part of everyday life. It can come from rocks, the soil, and the sun itself. Taking a flight in an aircraft considerably increases body dose during the flight as there is less atmosphere between a person and the sun to filter out the radiation. A similar increase in body dose will be received when spending a day on the beach. Working in close proximity to an InSight X-ray machine will not result in any increased dose than that experienced in the normal course of being alive.

Back to top

Operating Principles

The basic principle of detection is by density difference. When the X-rays penetrate the product, they lose some of their energy such that less signal reaches the detector in areas where dense material is present. The X-ray set power must be sufficient to allow the product to be penetrated, but not be so high as to over-penetrate the contamination. The system has adjustments to allow the correct dose to be selected however care must be taken to ensure that the system is specified with sufficient power to penetrate the product at the time of ordering. The system has a facility for determining the optimum operating levels, and produces a graphical display of the product and its profile.

The figure shows a trace of product density across the product. The parts at 100% are the white areas of the conveyor, where there is no product present. (A dense area is dark, while less dense areas are the brighter parts of the image.)

As the X-rays penetrate or leave the edges of the pack, the trace is seen to fall into the 'baseline' area of the product in the 'white zone'. This zone indicates an optimal area in which the products background density should generally fall. The more even and consistent the product, the flatter this portion of the trace will be. The large pulse, which crosses the horizontal line, represents a typical contaminant. It can be seen that this is denser than the rest of the product and passes below the threshold line, enabling automatic rejection using simple thresholding techniques.

There are other methods that can also be applied to enable detection. At this point, we will discuss further how the product signal is actually produced.

As described, the X-ray signal is reduced as it passed through the product, and the reduction is dependent upon the density. The X-ray beam is collimated into a thin beam approx. 1mm wide, which is passed through the product and is received as a thin line of radiation on a phosphor layer within the detector sensor unit. The phosphor layer is mounted under the conveyor belt, and immediately over the sensitive surface of an array of photodiodes. As the phosphor glows, in proportion to the x-rays falling on it, the diodes pick up the light and convert it to an electrical signal. This signal is scanned by the system electronics such that a 'line' of data, representing each diode in turn, is passed to the system computer.

The scanning process operates at real production line rates, with speeds up to 200 feet per minute (60mtrs approx.) being normal. The system can work at higher rates than this, due to the integrating technology employed in the CINTEX detector sensor, but detection levels will reduce at elevated speeds.

The scanning process can be thought of as being similar to a fax machine. (A fax machine also scans a line of data via photodiodes.) In this case the paper simulates a conveyor, an internal light source is akin to the x-ray source, and the print on the paper can be thought of as 'product density'. As the paper is fed through, the print is scanned in a similar manner to the product on the conveyor being scanned.

The InSight system incorporates a Pentium microprocessor and high speed data processing card that reads in the data from the diode sensors. Once the system has acquired the data from the detector, statistical techniques can be performed with the Pentium that allows the image to be analyzed, including performing simple thresholding, illustrated earlier.

Back to top

'Product Effects' and Limitations

products that may be effectively x-rayed. This is because the basic density of food materials and the contamination within them vary widely. Therefore not all products may be submitted to the maximum depth of 150mm, and not all contaminants will be optimally detected at that depth. In product terms, for example, 150mm of meat will have a density much higher than 150mm of bread. In contaminant terms, a steel fragment is far denser that an item such as a chicken bone.

Due to the variation in product types it is always necessary to test a customer's product before quoting absolute sensitivities, or a specific machine type.

The main advantage of an X-ray machine is that it can find materials other than just metals, and it can work with products and packaging materials that metal detectors find difficult. X-ray machines are not affected by the common limitations of metal detectors. Foil packaging, frozen products, high conductivity i.e. wet products do not cause any degradation in performance. An X-Ray machine should always be considered as the most effective option on any foil or metallized packaged product where a ferrous in foil detector would normally be used. The system does not suffer from 'phasing' effects that tend to limit metal detector sensitivity to stainless steels. However, X-ray technology does have its own set of restrictions.

The basic limitations apply to two product attributes: Total through density and product variation. The natural variation of the density of the product can be considered as a 'product effect'. The best way to describe this is as follows:

Imagine an ideal product, being a tray of water 10mm thick. In fact, most foods can be thought of as presenting a 'water equivalent density' (WED). For example, a block of ice cream 100mm thick is actually whipped full of air and low density fat, and only has a WED of around 50mm of water. Taking a reference density of 10mm of water as a guideline, we can apply some comparative measurements.

Water has a specific gravity (SG) of one. Therefore, you can view our 10mm sample of water as possessing an 'SG total' of 10 (because with 10mm of water each 1mm will have an SG of 1, giving an 'SG total' of 10 x 1 = 10). If we place a 1mm stainless ball into the tray it will displace 1mm of the water. This gives a through density of 1mm of steel and 9mm of water. As steel has an SG of around 12, this now gives us 9 SG units of water, and 12 SG units (from the 1mm ball of steel) of metal, making a shift from an SG total of 10 to 21.

Therefore the density of the product at the point of the steel ball shifts from 10 SG units to 21 SG units, which is VERY detectable. If we change the WED of the product to 100mm of water, the figures become different. With a 1mm steel ball we have 99 SG units of water, plus 12 SG units of steel, giving a total of 111. This is a total shift of 11% as opposed to a shift of 110% with a 10mm tray of water.

It is useful to compare the density of other dense materials in this equation. For example, glass has an SG of around 3. Therefore in 10mm of water a shift from 10 to 12 will occur (20%). Therefore it can be seen that better performance to non-metallic contaminants will be had on thinner products.

It can be seen that when a product has a high density, the overall sensitivity will be reduced. There comes a practical limit at which increased product height makes the system more expensive (in order to have X-ray power great enough to penetrate the product) but has a reduced sensitivity to the point where price/performance becomes unacceptable.

In general, good performance is obtained with the InSight system to a WED of around 50mm, on metal of 1-1.5mm, with other materials becoming detectable at 2.5 3mm approx.. Penetrating higher WED products requires a more expensive system of higher power and in this configuration sensitivity to non-metallic bodies will be reduced.

The other way in which density is a factor is in the natural variation of the product. A fine-grained product, such as instant potato powder, presents an even product density. A larger grained product, on the other hand, presents a varying profile, which requires a more sophisticated technique to detect a density difference within a product that itself has many density differences.

The two traces illustrate an ideal and difficult product. The upper trace would typically be a box of fine-grained powder. In this we can easily detect contamination, as the background density of the product is relatively constant. This causes the particle to give a clear 'darkest point' to the signal.

The lower trace is in a sphere, or 'ball shaped' product. In this package we have a large density variation. Although the trace does not show a 'noisy' product (for clarity) there could also be a large variation in the basic signal to compound the product density variation. At the edge of the 'sphere' we almost strike a tangent through the product, where very little product will be in the x-ray beam. In the center of the sphere we have a maximum density, through the whole product. If we use sufficient power to penetrate the center, we risk over penetrating the edges of the products, and any contamination within. It can be seen that although the two contaminants are identical, only one passes through the threshold, and therefore only one is detectable.

Back to top