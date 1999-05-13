Specialty Foods Unit Acquires Grocers Baking

Metz Baking Co. (Deerfield, IL), subsidiary of Specialty Foods Corp., has signed an agreement to acquire Grocers Baking Co. of Grand Rapids, MI. Metz Baking Co. is a retail bread company serving 17 states in the Midwest. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed and are subject to government approval.

"The addition of Grocers will strengthen Metz's presence in the Detroit metro area, while expanding our service area to retail customers throughout the state of Michigan," said Robert Aiken, president and CEO of Metz.

Grocers bakes a variety of bread, buns, rolls and sweet goods that are distributed throughout Michigan under several brand names, including Oven fresh and Lumber Jack. The company also sells cookie dough and other frozen products under the April Hill brand name.