SPC Reaches Agreement with Siam Food

SPC has reached an agreement with Siam Food of Thailand to co-manufacture a range of tropical fruits in clear plastic cups using SPC's plastic cup filling, sealing and vision system technologies. The products will be manufactured using Thai, Australian and imported ingredients and materials according to SPC dietary standards.

"This development will enhance our ability to tackle international markets because of ready access to supplies of a wide range of tropical fruits, including mango, pineapple, rambutan and guava, as well as Thailand's existing manufacturing infrastructure," said Dr. Peter Thor, managing director of SPC.

The agreement will begin the launch of an expanded range of fruits in clear plastic and follows consumer demand for fresh tasting, shelf stable and convenient products with the tropical fruit taste.