S.L.Kaye Expands Eskimo Pie Candy Line

After signing a long-term licensing agreement with Eskimo Pie Corp. (Richmond, VA) last year, S.L.Kaye Co. (New York), a manufacturer and distributor of fine confectionery, has brought Eskimo Pie brand candy to the marketplace.

The companies have teamed up to introduce two new members of the Eskimo Pie candy family. Coffeepeak, a 45-g three-piece package consists of dark, bittersweet Italian chocolate with crunchy rich coffee and chocolate filling. The brown and gold packaging features coffee beans and the Eskimo Pie logo. Mint Creams, consisting of dark bittersweet Italian chocolate with a cool mint filling is available in mint green peg bags.

Two other Eskimo Pie products were introduced last year. They included Miniature, which consists of English butter toffee encased in milk chocolate with white chocolate centers and Snowpeak, a rich Italian white chocolate and crispies within an Italian milk chocolate shell.

S.L.Kaye also sells a broad range of Needler's Jersey English Toffees, Witor's Italian Milk chocolate Truffles and the New Titanic E.S.M. (Extra Strong Mints) throughout the U.S. and Canada.