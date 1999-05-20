SI Technologies Consolidates Scale and Load Cell Businesses

SI Technologies, Inc. (Seattle, WA) has announced a consolidation of business units and a restructuring of operations designed to increase operating efficiencies.

Key elements of the restructuring program include the consolidation of their two specialty scale products business units, the Weighing Systems Division (Seattle, WA) and Allegany Technology (Cumberland, MD), and the consolidation of two load cell/sensor business units, Revere Transducers (Tustin, CA) and NV Technology (Seattle, WA).

Allegany Technology and Revere Transducers were both acquired by SI Technologies in July 1998.

"As a result of this restructuring program, our two scale business units will become one and our two load cell/sensor business units will become one," commented Rick Beets, president and CEO of SI Technologies. "With this consolidation, all of our load cell and sensor products will be manufactured at Revere Transducer's production facilities in Tustin, California and Breda, the Netherlands, while our scale products will be manufactured at Allegany's facility in Maryland."

SI Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets industrial sensors/controls and engineered equipment and systems for a variety of industries, including food processing and packaging, manufacturing, and warehousing/distribution.