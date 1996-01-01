Screw Conveyor Corporation,bulk material handling,screw conveyors,bucket elevators,buckets,conveyor idlers,truck dumpers,paddle agitators,drag conveyors, granular materials,volumetric feeders,liquid-mixer parts,trough ends,hopper bins,bulk materials, Source: SCC Industries (Formerly Screw Conveyor Corp.)

In the early years, a key factor in the company's growth was the technical expertise of one of the original founders, Clarence F. Abraham, who was responsible for the design and development of the helicoid machine. Today, the descendants of Mr. Abraham continue in the leadership of the company, and can be proud of the continued growth of SCC with domestic plant sites in Hammond, Indiana; Winona, Mississippi; Chanute, Kansas; and Visalia, California, as well as a site in Mexico, Screw Conveyor de Mexico, S.A.de C.V in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Efficient customer oriented service for national and international markets is handled by SCC's four sales offices, and by each of their regional representatives who diligently work with a national network of master distributors and direct sales by Screw Conveyor de Mexico.

Headquartered in Hammond, Indiana, SCC Industries produces a complete line of screw conveyors, assemblies, parts and related components. Included in the SCC list of products are their two lines of Super-Flo ® Drag Conveyors (round and flat bottom), a line of Enduro-Flo ® industrial duty EnMasse conveyors, three lines of Bucket Elevators for both high speed and industrial applications, a complete line of Elevator Buckets…and as well, Enduro-Roll Belt Idlers, Screw Lift Vertical Screws, and Kewanee Hydraulic Trucks Dumpers.

If there are bulk materials to be moved, SCC Industries has the technology, equipment, experienced personnel, service commitment and capabilities to do the job efficiently and economically. For over 66 years they have developed THE EXPERIENCE TO HANDLE IT RIGHT!