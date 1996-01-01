Rockwell Automation/Lucent Technology Deal Brings Data Visualization to Process Automation Environment

Rockwell Automation has signed a software licensing agreement with Visual Insights (Naperville, IL) that will enable Rockwell Software to enhance the query, analysis and reporting capabilities of a number of its products, including human-machine interface and database transaction manager products.

"Visual Insights has created truly revolutionary query and analysis solutions that will help our customers add a new dimension to their automation applications," said Rich Ryan, president of Rockwell Software.

Visual Insights interactive data analysis solutions allow users to gain insights into their data beyond traditional text, tables and static business graphics. Until now, this technology was primarily used in telecommunications environments to recognize patterns and trends hidden in large data sets. Rockwell Automation plans to make Visual Insights interactive data visualization components available within the process automation environment by embedding them as Microsoft ActiveX controls within Rockwell Software RSView32 and other product offerings.

Most human-machine interface software products, including RSView32, have an alarm feature that notifies operators when factory conditions exceed normal operating parameters. Visual Insights interactive data visualization components will allow the operator to look immediately at the historical operation of the process, analyze complex relationships between different data sets, and take more informed long-term corrective action. Other potential applications include trending, documentation and user interface for database queries and analysis.

Rockwell Software expects to ship RSView32 with Visual Insights interactive data visualization components later this year. Terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

Rockwell Software, which helps automate factories and integrate them with the rest of the enterprise, includes programming, human-machine interface, communications, information systems, process monitoring and control, and Internet technologies.

Rockwell Automation, a business of Rockwell International Corporation, includes Allen-Bradley controls, Reliance Electric power transmission products, Dodge mechanical power transmission components, and Rockwell Software.

Visual Insights is a wholly owned business venture of Lucent Technologies.