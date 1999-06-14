Reser's Opens Potato Plant in Washington State

Beaverton, OR-based Reser's Fine Foods has opened a 110,000-sqft potato processing plant in Pasco, WA. Reser's produces several types of refrigerated potato products, including hash browns, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes and a new, pre-cooked product that reduces final cooking time to four minutes. Reser's products also include prepared salads, meats, meat snacks, refrigerated pasta and Mexican-style foods.

According to a company spokesperson, the investment in the new project, including the cost of leased equipment, was about $15 million. With its new cooking and other equipment, Reser's expects the new plant to increase processing capabilities and production capacity.

In addition to the Pasco operation, the company has manufacturing plants in Beaverton, Lynchburg, VA; Topeka, KS; Baltimore; Cleveland; and Kaneohe, HI.