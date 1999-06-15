Redenbacher Plant to Shut Down

The Orville Redenbacher factory in the city where Redenbacher invented his brand of popcorn will produce its last kernel next year. ConAgra, the Nebraska company that owns the plant, said it will consolidate the Valparaiso, IN, popcorn bottling and microwave popcorn packaging operations with those at other plants.

Valparaiso, 40 miles southeast of Chicago, will lose 230 jobs and an annual popcorn festival held every year, attracting as many as 80,000 people.

City officials say they're still trying to arrange a meeting with representatives from ConAgra in hopes of getting the company to reconsider.