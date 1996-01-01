recycling services, recyclable, organic waste, waste management, recycling consultants, environmental, waste disposal Source: Recycle Solutions, LLC

Recycle Solutions is consulting firm, based in Shawnee, KS. The owner has had ten years experience in solid waste and recycling services. We evaluate recycling practices for medium to large-sized distribution and manufacturing companies, and from there, design a program to reduce waste and obtain the biggest return on recyclable materials. We deal with organic waste, as well as cardboard, plastics, and metals.

The implementation of the service is done on a case by case basis. An individual program is designed by studying the prior six months waste bills and remittances on recyclable materials, all at no cost to the potential client. From there, a specifically tailored recycling program is designed, best suited to your company's needs.