Quaker Oats Announces Management Changes

Quaker Oats (Chicago, IL) has promoted Mark Shapiro to the newly created position of senior vice-president—Corporate Strategy and Development and as part of the new strategic development team, Greg Shearson will assume the role of vice president—New Ventures.

In addition to his new role, Shapiro will continue as president of the Golden Grain business. He joined Quaker in 1983 as brand manager—Cereals. In 1993, he assumed the role of president—Latin America Quaker Foods Products and in 1995 was promoted to president—Golden Grain. Shapiro was then again promoted in 1998 to vice president and president—Golden Grain where he also assumed the responsibilities for Quaker's Canadian operations.

Shearson joined Quaker in March as vice president—New Beverage Development. Prior to joining Quaker, he was vice president—Marketing and Research & Development for Sara Lee Bakery in Chicago. Shearson also spent 10 years with Procter & Gamble, where he held numerous brand-management positions.

The Quaker Oats Co. is a marketer and manufacturer of grain-based foods and Gatorade thirst quencher. Its major food brands include Quaker, Cap'n Crunch and Life cereals, Rice-A-Roni and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups.