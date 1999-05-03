Praxair to Raise Prices

Praxair, Inc. (Danbury, CT) has notified its customers in the U.S. that it will increase prices for liquid hydrogen 5 to 8% effective June 1, 1999. The specific amount of the increase will vary depending on regional supply situations and specific contract terms.

Praxair also announced it would reduce or eliminate price discounts for liquid argon, carbon dioxide, helium, nitrogen, and oxygen.

"Demand for liquid hydrogen by our commercial customers is near historical highs," said Ricardo Malfitano, president, Praxair North American industrial gases. "In addition, supply has tightened for bulk liquid products and carbon dioxide in certain regions of the U.S."

During the 1990s, Praxair invested more than $1 billion in the U.S. to build, upgrade and maintain its supply capabilities. The company also implemented programs to improve distribution logistics and inventory management that help customers save money on their industrial gas deliveries.

Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric and process gases, and high-performance surface coatings.