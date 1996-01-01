OSHA compliance, workers compensation, hazardous waste, ergonomics, hazmats, chemical safety

Founded in 1953, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. of Neenah, WI, is a leading specialized publisher and services provider offering ready-made and custom safety and regulatory-compliance products to customers throughout North America. Products include technical publications, software, video-based and CD-ROM training programs, specialized forms and supplies. Services include consulting, seminars and on-site training.

Keller has brought its strong regulatory background to the food industry, with a five-part line of HAACP compliance software. We also offer employee-training videos, newsletters, regulatory guides, manuals, and many other tools to help promote food safety and prevent contamination and recalls.