www.foodonline.com

Product/Service

Oil-spill Alert Device

Source: Oil Spill Detection, Control & Containment Products

The Oil Detection SwitchTMis used inside emergency spill-containment chambers...
Contact The Supplier

Oil-spill Alert Device

The Oil Detection SwitchTMis used inside emergency spill-containment chambers to control the sump pump when an oil spill occurs. This floating, ball-activated, microswitch is internally weighted to float on water but sink in oil to activate the pump. It detects most petroleum based product spills. The switch may also be used to signal that an oil spill has occurred. Used in a storm-water-oil/grit separator chamber, it will signal the time for cleaning.

Oil Spill Detection, Control & Containment Products Stoney Creek, Ont., L8E 4Y7 Tel: (905) 643-2222.

Need More Information? Just Ask.

Click the button below to directly contact the supplier. Use it to:

  • Ask a question.
  • Request more detailed information or literature.
  • Discuss your current project/application.
  • Request a quote.
  • Locate a distributor in your area.
  • Schedule a demo.
Contact The Supplier

    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.