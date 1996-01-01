Oil-spill Alert Device Source: Oil Spill Detection, Control & Containment Products

The Oil Detection Switch TM is used inside emergency spill-containment chambers to control the sump pump when an oil spill occurs. This floating, ball-activated, microswitch is internally weighted to float on water but sink in oil to activate the pump. It detects most petroleum based product spills. The switch may also be used to signal that an oil spill has occurred. Used in a storm-water-oil/grit separator chamber, it will signal the time for cleaning.

Oil Spill Detection, Control & Containment Products Stoney Creek, Ont., L8E 4Y7 Tel: (905) 643-2222.