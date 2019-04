Niro, Inc., A GEA Company Source: GEA Process Engineering Inc.

Niro is an international company specializing in the development, design, and engineering of liquid and powder processing equipment for the manufacture of products in liquid, powder, granulate, or agglomerate form.

Niro products include spray dryers and coolers, fluid bed systems, evaporators, packaging equipment, homogenizers, membrane filtration systems, coaters, agglomerators and granulators.