NIR analyzers, spectrophotometers, spectroscopy, chemical analyzers, raw material analysis, process control, particle size analyzers

Benefits of NIR testing include precision, speed of analysis for real-time control, multiple concurrent measurements, and rugged, reliable systems. The ability of NIR to measure chemical and physical characteristics of samples in an "as-is" state, while providing real-time results, permits many polymer and chemical manufacturers and processors to minimize waste, improve process efficiency, and produce more consistent products to their end customers.

Polymers:

Rapid Resin II Analyzer

Process Analytics Systems

Polymer manufacturers use NIR technology to improve testing of liquid polymers, polymer pellets, and extrusions. Typical measurements include copolymer ratio, residual monomer, density, plasticizer, and antioxidant levels, using the. Materials include polypropylene, polyethylene, LLPE, nylon, polyesters, and PVOH.are widely used for reaction monitoring to verify charge ingredients and monitor the reaction for precise end-point.

The PolyMatch System offers precise measurement of Melt Flow Index and Density, important parameters in the manufacture of polyolefin powders and pellets. PolyMatch uses proprietary software techniques (licensed by BP Chemicals) for topographic modeling. This system provides real-time information for faster grade changes and reduced scrap. The system is pre-calibrated and comes with a performance guarantee.

The Liquid Product System is used to measure polyols in a liquid state. The Multi-Mode Analyzer , a versatile system that is generally used for method development, offers the capability to measure liquids, solids, pellets, powders and other forms of polymeric materials.

Chemicals:

Process Analytics Systems

Chemical manufacturing applications are more varied, and include analysis of glycols, alcohols, amines, aromatics, organics, peroxides, and surfactants. Benefits of NIR testing include precision, speed of analysis for real-time control, multiple concurrent measurements, and rugged, reliable systems.offer a variety of fiber optic sampling systems, optimized to specific situations and sampling types. The Hazardous Environment Enclosure offers several levels of protection for volatile environments.