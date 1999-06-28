Montreal to Host International SIAL Show

The Quebec Agri-Food Export Club and the Quebec Food Retailers Association have won their bid to make Montreal the permanent host of the new North American edition of the Salon international de l'alimentation (SIAL) food and beverage show. Convening every two years, SIAL provides a meeting point for senior executives of the world food industry and a marketplace visited by buyers from around the world.

The Quebec Agri-Food Export Club and the Quebec Food Retailers Association are associations of Quebec food processors focused on developing trade partnerships worldwide. The groups are strongly supported in its efforts by the Government of Canada.