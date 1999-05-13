Milltronics to Target Specific Industries; Names Moroukian VP Market Development

Milltronics Ltd. announced this week that it has launched a strategic initiative designed to provide customized solutions and services for specific market segments.

With the combination of its existing lines of level, flow, weighing, motion and process protection products, together with its new products and technologies, the company is looking to target the chemical, food and beverage, minerals, and water and wastewater industries. Dick Moroukian, formerly vice president of global sales and now vice president of market development, will lead the initiative.

"While continuing to serve its broad customer base, Milltronics' intention is to offer superior value to its targeted industries and customers by aligning its product development strategies with the specific needs of these industries and customers," says Moroukian.

Milltronics has invested heavily in research and development over the past decade, bolstering its product portfolio in order to provide the widest range of level measurement and solids weighing solutions. New product launches in 1998 unveiled the company's new approach to capacitance and radar technology. Milltronics also expects to continue in this mode with the introduction if its time domain reflectometry (TDR) level transmitter.

Milltronics Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets measurement instrumentation for industrial use. Its three principal product lines include level measurement, solids flow measurement and process protection.