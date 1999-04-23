Micro Motion, Inc. Looks to Shake up the Flowmetering Market with Low-Cost Coriolis Unit

<%=company%> (Boulder, CO) hinted at last fall's ISA meeting that a big change was coming in the Coriolis flowmetering business. Now, with the introduction of the R-Series unit, it is hoping to shake up all flowmetering applications. N/A

The company, the leading vendor of Coriolis-effect flowmeters for liquids, slurries and gases, has simplified the design, standardized the components, and loosened the accuracy somewhat to cut the purchase price of 1-in. (or smaller) units from over $7,000 to $2,795. "Coriolis meters are well known for their accuracy and reliability," states James Mannebach, president of Micro Motion. "But this has also caused them to be perceived as high-cost units for the most demanding applications. With the R-Series, we're very clearly moving into general-pupose flowmetering applications." N/A

According to the company, Coriolis meters can often provide accuracy within 0.1% of flow, while general-purpose units are rated at 0.5% to 2%, or even up to 5% for difficult process fluids. But that accuracy comes at a considerably higher price. Now, by loosening the accuracy to 0.5% for liquids, and 1.0% for gases—still better than conventional volumetric or differential-pressure techologies—Micro Motion is able to provide Coriolis technology at a competitive price. N/A

Twisting in the flow

Many of the potential benefits come directly from the Coriolis technology itself which, while over 10 years old, is still a relatively new flowmetering method. Coriolis meters have one or two delta-shaped tubes, through which process fluid flows. The tubes are vibrated mechanically at a resonant frequency. When fluid enters the tubes, they twist due to the acceleration force of the fluid. Magnetic sensors detect this twisting, and produce a measurement of mass flow (which itself is often the desired measurement). Depending on the fluid, a temperature gage in conjunction with the mass-flow reading provides volumetric flow. Viscosity, density, degrees Brix and percent solids can also be calculated with a differential pressure measurement. N/A

Many of the Coriolis benefits come from what it lacks: no mechanical parts in the flowstream; no need for flow conditioning or straight runs ahead of the meter; no sensitivity to turbulent flow. The lack of moving parts, in particular, keeps the unit calibrated and reduces maintenance. N/A

According to data from Automation Research Corp. (Needham, MA) cited by Micro Motion, Coriolis meters currently comprise only 3% of the overall flowmetering market, and mostly in the high-precision applications. With the R-Series, Micro Motion hopes to open up the general-purpose market, where mag, ultrasonic, turbine volumetric and differential-pressure meters are used, in a price range of 0.5-2.0%. N/A

The R-Series is currently available in 0.25, 0.5 and 1.0-in. designs (the diameter of the process tubing). A 2-in. unit will be available in the fall, and a 3-in. one by the end of the year. Output is pulse, 4-20-mA, Hart protocol or Foundation Fieldbus.