Measuring Water Activity for Product Quality

Water activity is an important parameter in controlling water migration of multicomponent products. Some foods contain components at different water activity levels, such as cream filled snack cakes or cereals with dried fruits. Undesirable textural changes are often the result of moisture migration in multicomponent foods. Moisture will migrate from the region of high aw to the region of lower aw, but the rate of migration depends on many factors. For example, moisture migrating from the higher aw dried fruit into the lower aw cereal causes the fruit to become hard and dry while the cereal becomes soggy.

