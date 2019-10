lubrication, grease output, industrial lubrication, Perma Frost, hydroelectric power plants, motors Source: Perma USA

PERMA, the global leader in single point automatic lubricators, has been serving a wide range of industrial applications since 1964. The PERMA is the standard from which all other automatic lubricators have been developed and the only lubricator with an ISO 9001 certification. The PERMA is manufactured in Euerdouf, Germany and is sold worldwide.

Our product line consists of 4 lubricators, each designed for specific applications and industries. The units offer a constant flow of lubrication over an extended period of time (1,3,6, or 12 months). The fully automatic lubricators may be filled with a wide variety of lubricants, may be remote mounted, are maintenance free & reliable, and may be mounted in any position, even under water.