Lippincott Elected Chairman of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co. (Camden, NJ) has elected Philip Lippincott chairman of the board, effective August 1, 1999. Lippincott will succeed David Johnson, who will retire on July 31, 1999. Dale Morrison will continue to serve as president and CEO.

Lippincott was chairman and CEO of Scott Paper Co. He is the longest serving member of the Campbell board and has chaired several of its major committees, including the Finance and Corporate Development Committee and the Compensation and Organization Committee.

Campbell Soup Co. is the world's largest maker and marketer of soup. The company's soups are sold under the global Campbell brand, Swanson broths in the U.S., Erasco in Germany and Liebig in France.