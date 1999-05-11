IMSI Acquires D.C. Foods

International Menu Solutions Inc. (Kitchener, Ontario), subsidiary of International Menu Solutions Corp., has completed the acquisition of 1005549 Ontario Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary D.C. Food Processing Inc. of Waterloo, Ontario. IMSI has acquired all of the common outstanding shares of 105549 Ontario Limited in consideration of CDN$4.0 million cash and the issuance of IMSI exchangeable shares.

IMSI President Michael Steele said, "the D.C. Foods acquisition opens up a whole new Home Replacement category of battered bread entrees for its U.S. customer base."

ISMI is a manufacturing and sales/marketing organization for fresh and frozen entrée products for both the U.S. and Canadian private and control label retail marketplace. The company's clients include all of Canada's retail food supermarket chains such as Oshawa Foods, Sobeys, Safeway and A&P along with several major U.S. supermarkets and club store chains.