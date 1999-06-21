IFT Creates Advisory Board to Evaluate Food Science and Technology Projects

The Institute of Food Technologists has created a Department of Science and Technology Projects and an independent Science Advisory Board to oversee its work for U.S. and international government agencies, industries, and food-related organizations. IFT will call upon the expertise of its members to provide technical review and analysis of food science topics or technology transfer and training.

Part of an FDA contract won in October 1998 to review topics related to food safety, food processing, and human health, the first project will evaluate the effectiveness of new food processing technologies, such as high pressure and pulsed light, to inactivate pathogens. The report, entitled "How to Quantify the Destruction Kinetics of Alternative Processing Technologies," is due March 30, 2000.

IFT's Department of Science and Technology Projects will pursue additional opportunities to provide scientific and technical assistance to food-related organizations in developed and emerging countries. Each project will draw from IFT membership to create customized scientific and technical review panels.

For more information contact IFT Department of Science and Technology Projects, 312-782-8424 ext.131.