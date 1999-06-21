Hubbard Named Genesee President and COO

Genesee Corp. (Rochester, NY) has appointed Samuel Hubbard, Jr. to succeed John Wehle, Jr. as president and COO, effective immediately. Wehle will continue as chairman and CEO of the corporation.

In his new role, Hubbard will be responsible for the operations of the corporation and its subsidiaries, which include The Genesee Brewing Co., Inc., Ontario Foods Inc. and Genesee Ventures, Inc.

Since 1992 Hubbard has been a director of the corporation. Prior to joining Genesee, he served as president and CEO of The Alling and Cory Cory., a distributor of paper and packaging products headquartered in Rochester, NY.