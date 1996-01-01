high speed feeding, collating, automatic film packaging, hole punching, batch banding systems, spare parts Source: Pfankuch Machinery Corporation

Pfankuch Machinery develops, manufactures and distributes technologically advanced feeding, collating and automatic packaging systems. We have a 60 plus year heritage in precision mechanics and electronics. The company has a worldwide installed base of 3000 machines in bindery/finishing, direct mail, box and container making, pharmaceutical, envelope manufacturing and consumer packaged goods markets. We also provide high-speed feeding, counting, collating, automatic film packaging, hole punching and batch banding systems.

Pfankuch Maschinen employs more than 60 people in its Ahrensburg, Germany factory to research, design and develop its turn-key packaging systems, as well as many of its own electronics.

Another Pfankuch subsidary, Folien, has expanded its OPP film converting business in the past year to include seven new Tag-Bag making machines. It supplies OPP roll film to its film wrapping system customers in Europe and produces custom-made Tag-Bags for manual bagging customers worldwide.

Pfankuch Machinery was established in 1993 to exclusively market Pfankuch products to the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets, as well as provide spare parts and service to existing customers. Our Apple Valley operation, in suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota, houses a full stock of spare parts, a select stock of machinery and an engineering team to provide field service, operator training and telephone support for all your machinery questions.