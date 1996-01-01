high density storage, pallet conveyors, bakery systems, SRM, bag handling, automated warehousing Source: Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

is the industry leader in providing custom pallet handling, bag handling and automated storage/retrieval systems designed to meet and exceed the requirements of our clients. Founded 1992 in York, Pennsylvania, our in-house design and manufacturing capabilities provide for service and flexibility designed to create the best system for our clients. With over 150 AS/RS installations worldwide, our success has led to the construction of a new facility slated for completion in early 2000. Heavy investment in research and development, coupled with the commitment towards customer satisfaction are the drivers behind our approach to bringing leading edge technology to the Americas and Canada.

Westfalia's line of fully automated bag and pallet handling equipment is based on a modular design and provides the latest conveying technology to meet your operational demands. This simplicity of design makes installation, integration, and maintenance quick and easy. Our engineers fine tune each piece of equipment to ensure that your entire system integrates and operates to your specifications.