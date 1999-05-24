Heinz to Phase Out Ketchup Production in Pittsburgh

As part of a worldwide restructuring program, H.J. Heinz Co. plans to phase out the production of single-serve ketchup and other condiments in Pittsburgh, PA, and devote its North Side factory to producing baby food and private label soups. The year long move is to begin next January.

The changes are part of the company's Operation Excel restructuring program announced in February. The program includes cutting 4,000 jobs over the next four years and shutting down or selling 20 factories worldwide. Heinz doesn't plan to close any plants in the U.S., but is rearranging production lines so it can concentrate production and distribution of certain products in one place.

Production of single-serve ketchup pouches used by restaurants and small bottles used by hotels is moving from Pittsburgh to Freemont, OH, where the company already makes most of the ketchup it sells in U.S. supermarkets. Heinz plans to pour $40 million into the Fremont plant in order to add new equipment, a warehouse and distribution facility.

Production of other condiments, such as vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and horseradish sauce, is being transferred from the North Side to Holland, MI. Pittsburgh is the only location in the country where Heinz makes baby food.