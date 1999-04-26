Heinz to License Boston Market Trademarks

Boston Chicken, Inc. is seeking approval to license Boston Market trademarks to the H. J. Heinz Company for the manufacture and sale of packaged grocery food products solely to the retail trade. Under the agreement Heinz would pay Boston Chicken an undisclosed royalty fee based on retail sales.

Heinz said that research showed that the Boston Market food brand has broad consumer appeal and would be welcomed by shoppers seeking convenient, premium, homestyle foods.

Heinz also said that if the license is approved, it would expect to test the concept in retail stores later in the year. The agreement is separate and independent of Boston Chicken's restaurant business.

Boston Chicken, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the Boston Market brand name that specialize in fresh, convenient meals, featuring homestyle entrees, fresh vegetables, sandwiches, salads and side dishes.

H.J. Heinz Company is one of the world's leading food processors and purveyors of nutritional services.