Functional Foods Conference Scheduled for May

Strategic Research Institute, N.Y., will host a conference and regulatory workshop titled, "Future Foods & Mainstream Nutraceuticals", to be held at the Chicago Hilton & Towers, May 17-18, 1999.

The conference will discuss what it takes to successfully launch products in this market. Experts will comment on launches like Benecol, One-a-Day, and other new introductions by manufacturers of cereals and health bars.

Highlights to include:

Loren Israelsen's keynote address on "Aging in the New Millennium."

New evidence on St. John's Wort, presented by Duke University.

GRAS status for recently launched brands and a regulatory comment on strategies of major players, including Johnson & Johnson, Cooke Pharma, Kellogg and others.

A bonus workshop on Protecting and Marketing New Dietary Ingredients, led by Anthony Young of Piper and Marbury.

Case studies from Tropicana and Welch's.

The program will be attended by senior executives in marketing, nutrition, regulatory affairs, public relations and communications agencies from conventional food companies, dietary supplement manufacturers and suppliers, OTC and Pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, contact Rupa Ranganthan of Strategic Research Institute, 333 Seventh Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Tel: 212-967-0095.