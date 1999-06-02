FMC Appoints Netherland President

FMC Corp. (Chicago) has named Joseph Netherland president, effective immediately. Netherland succeeds Larry Brown, who took early retirement.

Netherland was elected executive VP of FMC in 1998. Prior to that he had been the general manager of FMC's Energy and Transportation Group since 1992. Netherland joined the company in 1973 as a business planner for the Machinery Group.

His new responsibilities will include Food and Transportation Systems, chemical shared services, and corporate information technology. Netherland will maintain his current responsibilities, which include Energy Systems, Specialty Chemicals, FMC Foret in Europe, the international regions, chemical technology and worldwide marketing.

Prior to joining FMC, Netherland worked as an industrial engineer for E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co.

FMC Corp. are producers of chemicals and machinery for industry and agriculture. The company divides its businesses into five segments: Energy Systems, Food and Transportation Systems, Agricultural Products, Specialty Chemicals and Industrial Chemicals.