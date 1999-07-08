Fisher-Rosemount Systems Announces Free Availability of Software to Speed OPC Implementations

AUSTIN, TEXAS (June 1, 1999) -Fisher-Rosemount Systems announced today the free availability of the Fisher-Rosemount OPC Mirror software for drag and drop integration of OPC servers. This "Lite" version of the OPC Mirror product is client software that allows two OPC servers to transfer object data. The OPC Mirror Lite product, which runs on the NT operating system, can be down loaded at no charge from www.EasyDeltaV.com/OPCMirror/.

"We have led the OPC initiative from its inception. By making OPC Mirror software available at no charge, we expect to further accelerate the rapid adoption of this important industry standard," said Jim Hoffmaster, president of Fisher-Rosemount Systems. In October 1996 the DeltaV system was the first released product based on the OPC specification, and only a month later Fisher-Rosemount Systems delivered the first working OPC/DCOM implementation at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

"The OPC Mirror product is yet another proof of our commitment to provide interoperable solutions using open, industry standards," stated Mike Reitzel, vice president of marketing at Fisher-Rosemount Systems.

With OPC Mirror Lite, the integration of OPC servers is as easy as browsing the connected servers and using drag and drop techniques on a graphical worksheet to establish communications. No custom programming is necessary to complete these interfaces. The OPC Mirror Lite software includes both configuration and diagnostics applications.

Fisher-Rosemount Systems has used the OPC Mirror technology to connect the DeltaV process automation system to OPC servers of many vendors, including Allen-Bradley, Siemens, Group Schneider, Softing, and Phoenix. The OPC Mirror Lite client and OPC server applications can run on the same software or be distributed on different hardware platforms connected via TCP/IP ethernet.