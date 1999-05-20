FDA Amends Regulations for Polyestercarbonate Resins

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending the food additive regulations to provide for the safe use of polyestercarbonate resins produced by the condensation of 4,4-isopropylidenediphenol, carbonyl chloride, terephthaloyl chloride and isophthaloyl chloride. The finished resins are composed of 45 to 85 mole percent ester, of which up to 55 mole percent is the terephthaloyl isomer, as articles or components of articles in contact with food. This action responds to a petition filed by the General Electric Co.

The regulation is effective May 19, 1999; written obligations and requests for a hearing by June 18, 1999.

For a summery of the regulation see: Federal Register: May 19, 1999 (Volume 64, Number 96) [Rules and Regulations] [Page 27177-27179] From the Federal Register Online via GPO Access [wais.access.gpo.gov] [DOCID:fr19my99-4]