EPL Technologies Gets Approval for 2nd Fresh Corn Processing Plant

EPL Technologies, Inc. (Philadelphia) has received formal approval from the Sholl Group II, exclusive licensee of the "Green Giant Fresh" brand from the Pillsbury Company, to use the company's new 35,000-sqft facility, in Darien, WI, and operated by EPL's NewCornCo affiliate, for fresh produce processing.

The approval of this facility allows shipments from the Midwest of fresh-cut corn under the "Green Giant Fresh" brand name to begin immediately. The company expects these sales will supplement its existing sales of fresh-cut corn made under the "Green Giant Fresh" brand, and the company's two current regional brands marketed primarily into regional markets and shipped from its recently approved West Coast facility.

"This new facility we expect will generate increased geographic penetration of the national fresh-cut corn market, with shipments from this new facility targeted principally at the Midwest and East Coast markets," said Paul Devine, president and CEO. "We are continuing to build on the power of the Green Giant Fresh signature brand for fresh-cut corn that we initially launched from our West Coast facility in the fall of 1998."

EPL Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets proprietary processing technologies, packaging technologies and scientific and technical services, which are designed to maintain the quality and integrity of fresh-cut produce.