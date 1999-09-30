DuPont Awards to Showcase Food Processing, Packaging Innovations

DuPont has issued the call for entries for the Thirteenth DuPont Awards for Innovation in Food Processing and Packaging, to be presented in February 2000 in Orlando, FL. The deadline for entries is September 30, 1999.

The competition is sponsored jointly by DuPont, the National Food Processors Association of Washington, D.C., and Campden & Chorleywood Food Research Association of Gloucestershire, England, and includes food and non-food categories. The prestigious Diamond Award is given to the most significant new packaging development.

Food category entries should include innovations in food processing or packaging. Non-food entries may include medical, cosmetic, industrial or other non-food-related packaging. Environmental benefits such as source reduction and recyclability will be considered in both categories.

Entries will be judged by an international, independent panel of experts from the food processing and packaging industries, equipment suppliers, environmentalists, trade organizations and the trade press. Judges will consider innovations that offer breadth of application for today and the future, significant industry and consumer impact and a strong degree of innovation.

Winners of past DuPont Awards include food processors, primary material manufacturers, machinery suppliers, package designers and retailers.

For more information or to receive an entry form: DuPont Packaging, Tel: 302-655-5667 or 302-992-6681.