Creative Gourmet Acquires Baking Facility

Creative Gourmet Inc. (Fort Lauderdale, FL), a manufacturer of specialty desserts for hotel and restaurant chains, has acquired a 14,000-sqft baking facility in Boca Raton, FL. The baking facility—located within the company's South Florida hub—has state-of-the-art baking equipment that includes ovens, refrigeration, freezing and packaging capabilities.

This is the first acquisition of several potential candidates that the company deems necessary for its goal to become a significant force in the gourmet and specialty dessert industry.

"This is one of the most significant developments since the company's inception," said Sam Rubin, CFO of Creative Gourmet. "It will enable us to increase production and sales substantially. On the onset, we believe that we will at least triple our production."

The baking facility currently is home to Shelia G's Brownie Connection whose largest customer is Walt Disney World. In an exclusive agreement, Creative Gourmet will be manufacturing all of Shelia G's Brownie Connection products.