ConAgra Acquires Holly Ridge Foods

ConAgra, Inc. (Omaha, NE) has acquired Holly Ridge Foods, Inc., a producer of fruit turnovers. Holly Ridge will operate as part of ConAgra's Lamb Weston, Inc.

"Holly Ridge will complement Lamb Weston's current business that manufacturers and distributes Lamb Weston Pocket Classics, hand-held snack and dessert turnovers," said Bobby Horowitz, president of Lamb Weston.

Headquartered in Tri-Cities, WA, Lamb Weston manufacturers and distributes a broad line of products including potato products and a variety of hand-held snacks and dessert turnovers.