Combined Coupling and Sleeve

The TR Tele Flex( ductile-iron coupling consists of two Xtra Flex( couplings (for deflection and offset) and a TR Flex( tele scoping sleeve (for absorbing extension change) connected with two sections of pipe of required length. The assembly is intended for use in unstable soils with the potential for ground movement or in earthquake-prone zones and/or in connecting pipelines to pump stations or water storage tanks and in approaches to pipelines installed on bridges. Ten coupling diameters of 4 to 24 in., with associate deflections and extensions, are offered. The coupling is shipped preassembled and palletized and protected with polyethylene encasement.



