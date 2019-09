colorimeters, photometers, turbidimeters, uv monitors, clarity analyzers, colorimic analyzers Source: optek-Danulat, Inc.

Optek is a manufacturer of precision in-line process scale photometry. In-line photometry utilizes optical principles based on the interaction of light and process liquids. This technology offers beneficial process control solutions on-line without affecting the process liquid and replaces the need for costly sample and lab analysis.