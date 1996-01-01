coatings, tubular heat exchangers, rotary coolers, multiple effect evaporators, fillers, process control systems Source: Stein DSI

In 1947 a young entrepreneur named Sam Stein invested $23 in some used equipment to produce uniform sized hamburger patties by hand. He supplied restaurants with his product and this business grew to be known as Grill Meats. In 1955 Sam needed a way to mechanically batter/bread products on his production line and hired Dick Johnson to design such a machine. That was the beginning of Stein, Inc.

Today Stein • DSI is regarded as the leading manufacturer of conveyorized cutting, coating and cooking equipment for meat, poultry, seafood and snack foods. In 1996, Stein, Inc. became a business of FMC FoodTech and today has over 350 employees. The 150,000 square foot manufacturing facility is located in Sandusky, Ohio which includes a 30,000 square foot Food Processing Technology Center that is available to food processors for product testing. To learn more about Stein • DSI a business of FMC Food Tech and the Food Processing Technology Center, send an e-mail to: rich_kish@fmc.com or call: 1-800-447-2630.