coatings, tubular heat exchangers, rotary coolers, multiple effect evaporators, fillers, process control systems

Today Stein • DSI is regarded as the leading manufacturer of conveyorized cutting, coating and cooking equipment for meat, poultry, seafood and snack foods. In 1996, Stein, Inc. became a business of FMC FoodTech and today has over 350 employees. The 150,000 square foot manufacturing facility is located in Sandusky, Ohio which includes a 30,000 square foot Food Processing Technology Center that is available to food processors for product testing. To learn more about Stein • DSI a business of FMC Food Tech and the Food Processing Technology Center, send an e-mail to: rich_kish@fmc.com or call: 1-800-447-2630.