Camstar's InSite MES Joins Rockwell Automation's Encompass Program

Camstar Systems, Inc. (Campbell, CA) has announced that its InSite Windows NT-based manufacturing execution system (MES) has been formally accepted into Rockwell Automation's Encompass Program. The global partnering program is designed to provide Rockwell customers a preferred information source to Rockwell Automation products and technologies. InSite is the second MES from Camstar that has been accepted by Rockwell Automation. Its IBM AS/400-based MESA MES was approved for the program in 1995.

"As the impact of Windows NT continues to be felt, we look forward to the successful delivery of integrated InSite/Rockwell MES solutions to the manufacturers who will be moving to this new platform," said Maryanne Steidinger, Camstar's vice president of Marketing.

InSite MES integrates and manages information from the factory floor. Built from the ground up as a native Windows NT application, the system:

Collects and organizes data from multiple sources on the plant floor and provides a configurable plant-wide information model of the factory.

Provides a consistent view of and control over critical manufacturing resources.

Connects the plant to the enterprise by integrating with business systems and providing enterprise-wide visibility to plant operations on a real-time basis.

According to the company, InSite fills the "plant gap" left by ERP, Supply Chain Management and Automation systems.

Camstar Systems, Inc. supplies its manufacturing execution system (MES) software to the electronics, textiles, paper, metals, and food markets, as well as to other industries for which tracking, traceability, quality data collection, and process control are critical.

Rockwell is an electronic controls and communications company with leading market positions in industrial automation, avionics and communications, and electronic commerce.

For more information contact Camstar Systems, Inc., 900 E. Hamilton Ave., Suite 400, Campbell, CA 95008. Tel: 408-559-5700; Fax: 408-558-9350.