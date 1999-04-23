Badger Meter Elects New Chairman and President

Badger Meter, Inc. (Milwaukee) has elected company president James Forbes to the position of chairman and CEO. Executive vice president Robert Belan has been named president and COO. The company's chairman for the past 48 years, James Wright, was designated Chairman Emeritus.

"In recognition of Wright's 53 years of service to Badger Meter, the board has honored him with the lifetime title of Chairman Emeritus. With a long-term vision focusing on the importance of water to society, Jim has been instrumental in building Badger Meter's reputation as a leader in flow measurement technology," said Forbes.

Forbes joined Badger meter in 1979 as general manger of the flow products division. He was promoted to vice president in 1981, president in 1982 and president and CEO in 1987. He was elected to the Badger Meter board in 1981. Forbes received a BBA degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a JD degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Belan joined Badger Meter in 1989 as vice president-operations. He was elected president-utility division in 1991 and executive vice president in July 1998. He joined the Badger Meter board in February 1999. He received a BS degree in business management from St. Vincent College, Latrobe, PA.

Wright joined Badger Meter in 1946 and was elected chairman in 1952. In addition to serving as chairman for the past 48 years, he also served as president from 1952-1974, president and CEO from 1974-1982, and CEO from 1982-1987. Wright holds a BS degree from Yale University.

Badger Meter is a leading marketer and manufacturer of products using flow measurement and control technology serving industrial and utility markets worldwide.